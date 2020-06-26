Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh reveals the late actor wanted to get married in Feb-Mar 2021

Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh, recently in an interview with Hindi news channel spoke about his relationship with his son, and how the father-son duo was extremely close to each other. The news of Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide came in as a shocker to the entire industry and his fans alike. The actor was found hanging in his Bandra apartment by his servant on June 15, 2020. His co-stars and colleagues never assumed him to have suicidal thoughts, yet the actor decided to end his life.

Now, as per the reports in HT, SSR's father revealed how he suddenly decided not the share his final thoughts with his dad. "Pehle toh sab bolta tha par last me kya hua, usne bataya nahi (He used to be frank before, but didn't speak much about what he was going through towards the end)."

Sharing how the actor planned to marry in February-March 2021, SSR's father spoke his heart out. "Iss par baat hui thi, usne bola tha ki corona me toh nahi, fir uske baad ek film aa rahi hai, wo karlenge, uske baad February-March mein dekhte hai karenge. Yehi last baat hui thi uske sath meri (We had spoken about it earlier. He had told me that he won't get married during corona but after his upcoming film releases, he will think about planning a wedding around February-March. This was the last conversation we had about his marriage)."

"We told him he should get married to a girl of his choice as he has to spend his life with her."

KK Singh also added how he wasn't aware of Rhea Chakraborty and SSR's relationship status. Sushant Singh Rajput dated Ankita Lokhande for 6 years. SSR's father also mentioned about the Pavitra Rishta actress' visit in Mumbai and Patna. Ankita was the only woman he knew of in the late actor's life.

After Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise on June 15, 2020, many social media users have supported the actor and his family. Netizens have also concluded that he was a victim of Bollywood's nepotism and power play. The nepotism debate has created a wave on social media. From unfollowing the stars to sending them hateful messages.

Sushant Singh Rajput was battling depression over the past few months and undergoing treatment for the same. His last film Dil Bechara, which also stars Sanjana Sanghi is set to release directly on OTT Disney Plus Hotstar from July 24. Dil Bechara is the official remake of the 2014 Hollywood romantic drama The Fault in our Stars, based on John Green's popular novel of the same name. Mukesh Chhabra makes his directorial debut with this movie, with Hindi adaptation by Shashank Khaitan and Suprotim Sengupta.

Sushant started his showbiz journey with Nadira Babbar's Ekjute theatre group in 2008. The actor got his big break in television with Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. He became a household name with Balaji Telefilms' Pavitra Rishta in which he played Manav Deshmukh, a role that proved to be a breakthrough and for which he received several awards as Best TV actor.

