Sushant Singh Rajput's prayer meet held at his home in Patna

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's prayer meet was held at his residence in Patna on Sunday - June 21, a week after his demise. The prayer meeting, hosted by Sushant's family in his remembrance was attended by close family members and friends from his hometown.

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14. The actor, a favourite of millions across the world, committed suicide by hanging at his Bandra residence. He was only 34.

His ashes were immersed in Ganga river on June 18, after his family performed his last rites on June 15 in Mumbai.



Image courtesy: Pallav Paliwal

On Sunday, a picture from the prayer meet did rounds on social media - a framed picture of the late actor adorned flowers.

Sushant's fans across the world were and still are heartbroken due to his passing, and many can't come to terms with the fact that he's no longer with us.

Sushant Singh Rajput is best remembered for TV serials like "Pavitra Rishta," and films such as "Kai Po Chhe", "Shuddh Desi Romance", the biopic "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story", "Kedarnath" and "Chhichore", among several others.

Meanwhile, after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the outrage against nepotism in Bollywood has sprung again. In the late actor's hometown, Patna, fans have been taking to the streets to express their anger. The Jan Adhikar Party activists raised slogans and burnt posters bearing photographs of Karan Johar and Salman Khan during a protest march on Friday, June 19.

Johar is among the several Bollywood elite, who have been targetted for demoralising newcomers who do not come from a film background or don't have godfathers. Fans allege that Rajput fell victim to the power play of the industry's bigwigs. They are demanding a CBI inquiry into the cause of Rajput's death.

His suicide has brought the focus back on mental health and seeking help, as well! Apparently upset over the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, a 12-year-old boy, allegedly ended his life in the same manner that the Bollywood actor did. This is the third young fan to have taken the extreme step.

The family claimed that the Class 6 student would remain glued to the TV watching the news of the actor's suicide before he took the extreme step on Saturday.

