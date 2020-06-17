Sushant Singh Rajput's team launches website 'Self Musing' in his memory
Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. Now, the star's team has launched a website called 'Self Musing' in his memory.
It was yet another dark day for the film and television industry after Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. The actor, a favourite of millions across the world, committed suicide by hanging at his Bandra residence. He was only 34.
Sushant's fans across the world were and still are heartbroken due to his passing, and many can't come to terms with the fact that he's no longer with us. His funeral was conducted at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle on June 15, and the star was surrounded by his family and closest friends during the rituals.
Now, as a way to remember Sushant forever, his team has launched a website called 'Self Musing', which will be a collection of all his thoughts, dreams, and wishes. Here's what his team posted on his official Facebook page: "He is away but he is still alive with us. Kickstarting #SelfMusing mode https://selfmusing.com/ Fans like you were real "godfather" for Sushant. As promised to him, converting this space into a collection of all his thoughts, learnings, dreams, and wishes, he always wanted people to know..."
Countless fans of the Chhichhore actor responded to the post with comments like, "Still not able to process his death. Such an amazing soul! Will always look up to him, his posts and his self musings. He will forever stay with us in our hearts..." while another fan wrote, "Did you know that Kenyans loved you! I hope you did coz you were truly loved and had some real fans here..."
Sushant Singh Rajput had some excellent films and performances to his credit. He was a part of hit films like Kai Po Che, MS Dhoni, and Chhichhore, and his performances were admired in films like Sonchiriya, PK, and Kedarnath.
-
Amid heavy downpour, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites were conducted at Pawan Hans crematorium, Vile Parle, on Monday afternoon. Sushant's father and his two sisters arrived from the actor's hometown Patna, while a few of his colleagues and friends from Bollywood and the television industry were also present, besides fans, who flocked the venue to catch a last glimpse of the star. In picture: Sushant Singh Rajput's father. (All pictures/Pradeep Dhivar, Shadab Khan, Yogen Shah, Pallav Paliwal)
-
Among industry colleagues who turned up was Sushant Singh Rajput's rumoured girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, who, earlier in the day visited Cooper Hospital, where the actor's post-mortem was performed.
-
Due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis in the country, only a gathering of 20 people including his family was allowed by the police to attend the funeral. His Raabta co-star Kriti Sanon had arrived at the crematorium. Sanon was joined by casting director Mukesh Chhabra to bid the actor goodbye.
-
Casting director-turned-filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra, who directed the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in his upcoming film Dil Bechara, says the industry has lost an irreplaceable gem. Dil Bechara will be Sushant's last release. "Sushant was like a brother to me, it is so unfortunate and heartbreaking and I cannot even put it down in words. Sushant was an introvert but he was really intelligent and talented beyond words. The industry has lost a gem, an irreplaceable gem. Deeply saddened and shocked. I still can't believe It. Our endless conversations have come to an abrupt end. I hope you are in a better place my brother. will always miss you and love you," Mukesh tweeted along with a photo of the two together.
-
A day after Sushant Singh Rajput hanged himself, the police started an all-encompassing probe into the suicide from various angles, even as his last rites were performed. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh reiterated the police version that the autopsy report has confirmed that Rajput committed suicide by hanging himself. "However, there are media reports that he allegedly suffered from clinical depression because of professional rivalry. Mumbai Police will probe this angle too," Deshmukh said.
In picture: Kriti Sanon at the last rites of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
-
Ekta Kapoor too bid adieu to Sushant Singh Rajput, who began his career as a television actor with the Balaji daily soap Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and later gained success with another K-soap, Pavitra Rishta.
-
Sushant's co-star from his debut film Kai Po Che (2013), Rajkummar Rao, also attended the late actor's funeral. The actor had earlier took to social media to express grief. "This is so unfair. Gone too soon. I'll always cherish our conversations on acting and cinema. You'll be missed bhai. May God give strength to his family and loved ones. Rest in Peace brother," wrote Rajkummar Rao.
-
Kartik Aaryan and actress Pooja Chopra too attended Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral, held at Pawan Hans crematorium, Vile Parle, on Monday afternoon.
-
His co-stars from Chhichhore, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma were also present at the last rites of Sushant Singh Rajput.
-
Reportedly, Sushant was battling depression over the past few months. Ironically, Sushant and Shraddha's film Chhichhore dealt with the pressure faced by engineering students during entrance exams. In the movie, Sushant played Anni, an engineer himself whose son is appearing for the exams but he is under pressure to perform well as his father has a lot of expectations from him. He, then, attempts suicide in the film and is grievously injured. Post the actor's death, many fans on social media quoted the late actor's dialogue from the film: "Suicide isn't the solution."
-
Saqib Saleem too attended the last rites of Sushant Singh Rajput. Expressing his grief on Twitter, he wrote, "I hope and pray that this is the end of your silent suffering my friend."
-
Pooja Chopra too had taken to Twitter to mourn Sushant's shocking death. She tweeted, "Baffled just like everybody else.. Unbelievable !! soul-stirring and Shocking. I do not want to accept or believe that you Sushant such an exceptionally intelligent and humble guy u did this ? #suicide can never be the answer breaks my heart #RIPSSR gone too soon..."
-
Abhishek Kapoor who had directed two films starring Sushant Singh Rajput including his Bollywood debut 'Kai Po Che!' and the other being 'Kedarnath' was also present at the ceremony with his wife Pragya Kapoor.
-
Abhishek Kapoor had expressed his grief on Twitter as well, saying: "I am shocked and deeply saddened by the loss of my friend. We made two very special films together. He was a generous and fabulous actor, who worked very hard to breathe life into his characters. I pray for his family, shoes loss is unmeasurable. He was a huge science buff and what consumed by what lay beyond in the universe. I'm going to miss you brother. Stay interstellar."
-
Vivek Oberoi too attended Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites. After the funeral, Vivek took to Twitter to express his grief. He wrote, "Being at Sushant's cremation today was so heartbreaking. I truly wish I could have shared my personal experience and helped him ease his pain. I've been through my own journey of pain, it can be very dark and lonely. But death is never the answer, suicide can never be a solution. I wish he stopped to think of his family, friends and the millions of fans who are feeling this tragic loss today... he would have realised how much people CARE! When I saw his father today, having to light the fire at the cremation, the pain in his eyes was unbearable, when I heard his sister weeping, begging him to come back, I can't express how deeply tragic it felt. I hope our industry that calls itself a family, does some serious introspection, we need to change for the better, we need to b***h less and care more, less power play and more grace and large heartedness, less ego trips and more acknowledgement for deserving talents, this family needs to truly become a family... a place where talent is nurtured and not crushed, a place where an artist feels appreciated and not manipulated. This is a wake up call for all of us. I will miss the ever smiling Sushant Singh Rajput, I pray god takes away all that pain you felt my brother and gives strength to your family to deal with their loss. I pray you are in a better place now, maybe we didn't deserve you."
-
Actor Jackky Bhagnani too mourned the death of Sushant Singh Rajput on Twitter. "I am completely shocked, saddened, disheartened, speechless and in disbelief of this news. Such a fine actor, soo talented and a great person. Gone too soon #SushantSinghRajput. May his soul rest in peace and God gives strength to his family," wrote the actor, who was present at the last rites of Rajput.
-
Politician Sanjay Nirupam too attended Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites. He had even penned a hard-hitting tweet indicating the ruthlessness in Bollywood that led to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. In his tweet, Sanjay Nirupam mentioned Sushant had bagged as many as seven films after the massive success of Chhichhore. However, in six months time, he lost all the offers. According to Nirupam, this ended up taking away one talented actor of the industry. He also prayed for his soul to rest in peace.
-
Ranvir Shorey too took to Twitter and talking about Sushant Singh Rajput's shocking death, he wrote, "It wouldn't be fair to blame someone for a step that he took himself. He was playing a high stakes game, where it's win or lose it all. But something has to be said about the self appointed 'gatekeepers of Bollywood'. Something has to be said about the games they play, and their two facedness. Something has to be said about the power they wield with zero accountability. The power they derive from having inherited privilege in the business and the mainstream media sitting in their lap. The power to decide who will be a "star" and who will be left out in the cold. But of course, the coterie that owns the only high stakes table in the casino will never be questioned, because everyone is too busy enjoying the game. Even if they know it's fixed."
-
The untimely death of Rajput has sent shockwaves among celebrities and his fans. Scores of actors and public figures from all quarters expressed their condolences to the late actor's family. In picture: Producer Sandeep Singh at the last rites of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Kriti Sanon, Rhea Chakraborty, Varun Sharma, Kartik Aaryan, Abhishek Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Pragya Yadav, Rajkummar Rao, Vivek Oberoi, Jackky Bhagnani, Sanjay Nirupam, Pooja Chopra, Saqib Saleem, Ranvir Shorey and other celebs paid their last respects to Sushant Singh Rajput at his funeral held at Pawan Hans crematorium, Vile Parle on June 15, 2020.
