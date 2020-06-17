Sushant Singh Rajput's team launches website 'Self Musing' in his memory

It was yet another dark day for the film and television industry after Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. The actor, a favourite of millions across the world, committed suicide by hanging at his Bandra residence. He was only 34.

Sushant's fans across the world were and still are heartbroken due to his passing, and many can't come to terms with the fact that he's no longer with us. His funeral was conducted at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle on June 15, and the star was surrounded by his family and closest friends during the rituals.

Also read: 'When I Told Him Mamu Is No More': Here's How Sushant Singh's 5-Year-Old Nephew Reacted To Actor's Death

Now, as a way to remember Sushant forever, his team has launched a website called 'Self Musing', which will be a collection of all his thoughts, dreams, and wishes. Here's what his team posted on his official Facebook page: "He is away but he is still alive with us. Kickstarting #SelfMusing mode https://selfmusing.com/ Fans like you were real "godfather" for Sushant. As promised to him, converting this space into a collection of all his thoughts, learnings, dreams, and wishes, he always wanted people to know..."

Countless fans of the Chhichhore actor responded to the post with comments like, "Still not able to process his death. Such an amazing soul! Will always look up to him, his posts and his self musings. He will forever stay with us in our hearts..." while another fan wrote, "Did you know that Kenyans loved you! I hope you did coz you were truly loved and had some real fans here..."

Sushant Singh Rajput had some excellent films and performances to his credit. He was a part of hit films like Kai Po Che, MS Dhoni, and Chhichhore, and his performances were admired in films like Sonchiriya, PK, and Kedarnath.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news