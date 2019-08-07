Sushma Swaraj married fellow lawyer Swaraj Kaushal during the Emergency
Sushma Swaraj had met her husband during their college days while they were studying law in Delhi
Late Sushma Swaraj married fellow lawyer, Swaraj Kaushal on July 13, 1975, during the Emergency period. They were fellow advocates at the Supreme Court of India during the Emergency period. It was only after the Emergency that Swaraj joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Swaraj Kaushal served as a Member of the Parliament from 1998 to 2004. He also served as the Governor of Mizoram from 1990 to 1993. The couple also has a daughter, Bansuri who is a graduate from Oxford University and a Barrister at Law from Inner Temple.
Watch full video: Sushma Swaraj No More - Tributes Pour In For The Veteran BJP Leader
The couple had met during their college days while they were studying law in Delhi. The fellow lawyers in Supreme Court also worked together as a part of a team of lawyers who contested the Goerge Fernandes case during the days of the Emergency. The couple shared a great camaraderie. Last year, when Sushma announced her decision of not contesting the Lok Sabha elections, Swaraj Kaushal was the happiest and wrote a heartfelt note to her. He expressed gratitude to her for deciding to not contest the Lok Sabha elections. He also compared her to Milkha Singh and said that there was a time when even he had to stop running.
Watch video of LK Advani breaking down while paying respects to Sushma Swaraj
Sushma Swaraj passed away at AIIMS last night at 10:50 pm. She was one of BJP's most prominent faces. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP veteran L K Advani had turned emotional as they visited Swaraj's residence to pay their last respects to her.
Also read: Sushma Swaraj's last 5 tweets: Article 370, ISRO, triple talaq, Kulbhushan Jadhav, Azam Khan comment
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates
-
BJP veteran leader and former Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj passed away in New Delhi on August 6, 2019, after suffering a cardiac arrest. Swaraj, who was regarded as one of the most dynamic politicians in the country was 67 years old.
In pic: Mohammad Zuhaib, an artist from Uttar Pradesh, pays his last respects to the late SushmaSwaraj by making a charcoal portrait of her.
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to the mortal remains of the late Sushma Swaraj as Vice President Venkaiah Naidu offers his condolences to the family members of the late Sushma Swaraj at her residence in New Delhi. Pic Courtesy/PIB
-
Prominent politicians and leaders across parties visited the residence of Sushma Swaraj to offer their condolences and pay their last respects to one of the most dynamic leaders of the nation. President of India, Ram Nath Kovind was one of the first visitors to pay tribute to the late Sushma Swaraj.
-
Senior BJP leader and veteran politician LK Advani walked in along with his daughter Pratibha Advani to pay tributes to former EAM Sushma Swaraj at her residence in New Delhi. Advani's daughter Pratibha was seen getting emotional as she hugged Swaraj's daughter Bansuri.
-
Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi too visited the residence of the late Sushma Swaraj along with Rajiv Shukla to pay homage to the late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj.
-
In pic: Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah offers his condolences to Swaraj Kaushal, husband of late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj.
-
Former Congress President and MP from Wayanad, Kerala, Rahul Gandhi arrived at the residence of the former Union minister Sushma Swaraj to pay tribute to the late leader.
-
Parliamentarians observed silence during an obituary reference of former external affairs minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj in the Rajya Sabha, during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi.
-
In picture: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other parliamentarians observe silence during an obituary reference of former external affairs minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj in the Rajya Sabha.
-
In pic: Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP Working President J P Nadda and other leaders review preparations at the BJP Headquarters in New Delhi before the arrival of the mortal remains of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj
-
In Pic: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia pay their last respects to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj at her residence in New Delhi.
-
In pic: Sushma Swaraj's husband Swaraj Kaushal and daughter Bansuri Swaraj stand beside the mortal remains of the late Sushma Swaraj at their residence in New Delhi.
-
In picture: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati and party leader Satish Chandra Misra pay tribute to the mortal remains of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj at her residence in New Delhi.
-
In pic: Former chief minister of Kerala, Oommen Chandy expresses his condolences to Swaraj Kaushal and Bansuri Kaushal, husband and daughter of the former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj at her residence in New Delhi.
-
In pic: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien expresses his condolences to Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of the late Sushma Swaraj at her residence in New Delhi.
-
Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi pays homage to the mortal remains of former external affairs minister, late Sushma Swaraj at her residence in New Delhi.
-
In pic: An unidentified woman gets emotional as she pays tributes to the former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj at her residence in New Delhi.
-
Former Prime Minister of India and Congress leader Dr. Manmohan Singh pays his last respects to former External Affairs Minister and BJP leader, late Sushma Swaraj.
-
In pic: Israeli Ambassador to India, Ron Malka pays last respects to former External Affairs Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Sushma Swaraj.
Former Minister of External Affairs and veteran BJP leader Sushma Swaraj breathed her last on August 6 after suffering a heart attack. Swaraj was 67 and is survived by her daughter and husband. PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Kailash Satyarthi, Rahul Gandhi and other notable personalities visited the residence of the veteran BJP leader to pay their last respects. (All Pictures Courtesy/PTI and Twitter ANI)
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Here's why Sushma Swaraj was India's most loved politician