Sushma Swaraj married fellow lawyer Swaraj Kaushal during the Emergency

Sushma Swaraj had met her husband during their college days while they were studying law in Delhi

Sushma Swaraj with her husband. Pic/mid-day archives

Late Sushma Swaraj married fellow lawyer, Swaraj Kaushal on July 13, 1975, during the Emergency period. They were fellow advocates at the Supreme Court of India during the Emergency period. It was only after the Emergency that Swaraj joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Swaraj Kaushal served as a Member of the Parliament from 1998 to 2004. He also served as the Governor of Mizoram from 1990 to 1993. The couple also has a daughter, Bansuri who is a graduate from Oxford University and a Barrister at Law from Inner Temple.

The couple had met during their college days while they were studying law in Delhi. The fellow lawyers in Supreme Court also worked together as a part of a team of lawyers who contested the Goerge Fernandes case during the days of the Emergency. The couple shared a great camaraderie. Last year, when Sushma announced her decision of not contesting the Lok Sabha elections, Swaraj Kaushal was the happiest and wrote a heartfelt note to her. He expressed gratitude to her for deciding to not contest the Lok Sabha elections. He also compared her to Milkha Singh and said that there was a time when even he had to stop running.

Sushma Swaraj passed away at AIIMS last night at 10:50 pm. She was one of BJP's most prominent faces. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP veteran L K Advani had turned emotional as they visited Swaraj's residence to pay their last respects to her.

