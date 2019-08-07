Watch video: LK Advani breaks down while paying respects to Sushma Swaraj
The senior BJP leader had arrived at Swaraj's residence with his daughter Pratibha Advani and was seen consoling the minister's family
BJP stalwart Lal Krishna Advani got emotional as he arrived to pay his respects to late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj at her residence. The leader was unable to control his emotions while meeting the former external affairs minister’s husband Swaraj Kaushal and daughter Bansuri.
The senior BJP leader had arrived at Swaraj’s residence with his daughter Pratibha Advani and was seen consoling the minister’s family. Earlier in the day, Advani had released a statement paying tribute to Swaraj where he called her “role model for women leaders” and a “brilliant orator”. The leader called the loss irreparable and further said that the nation has lost a remarkable leader.
#WATCH Delhi: Senior BJP leader LK Advani and his daughter Pratibha Advani break down as they meet #SushmaSwaraj's husband Swaraj Kaushal and their daughter Bansuri. pic.twitter.com/EogClO6dei— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019
Also Read: Sushma Swaraj no more: Narendra Modi, Ram Nath Kovind pay respects on Twitter
“Sushmaji was also a fine human being. She touched everyone with her warmth and compassionate nature. I do not recall a single year when she missed bringing my favourite chocolate cake to me on my birthday,” read the tribute.
video code
Watch full video: Sushma Swaraj No More - Tributes Pour In For The Veteran BJP Leader
Many other dignitaries were seen arriving at the residence of the former external affairs minister and paying their respects. President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were seen along with Israel’s ambassador to India Ron Malka, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh among others.
Also Read: Sushma Swaraj to be cremated with full state honours today
The 67-year-old leader passed away late Tuesday night following a cardiac arrest in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where she was admitted after her health deteriorated. A team of doctors attended to her at the emergency ward and tried reviving her for 70-80 minutes but failed. The four-time Lok Sabha member and three-time Rajya Sabha member will be cremated with full state honours at the Lodhi Crematorium in New Delhi later in the day. The national flag will be flown at half-mast today.
A two-day state mourning has been declared by Delhi and Haryana government following the demise of the BJP leader.
With inputs from PTI and ANI
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
BJP veteran leader and former Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj passed away in New Delhi on August 6, 2019, after suffering a cardiac arrest. Swaraj, who was regarded as one of the most dynamic politicians in the country was 67 years old.
In pic: Mohammad Zuhaib, an artist from Uttar Pradesh, pays his last respects to the late SushmaSwaraj by making a charcoal portrait of her.
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to the mortal remains of the late Sushma Swaraj as Vice President Venkaiah Naidu offers his condolences to the family members of the late Sushma Swaraj at her residence in New Delhi. Pic Courtesy/PIB
-
Prominent politicians and leaders across parties visited the residence of Sushma Swaraj to offer their condolences and pay their last respects to one of the most dynamic leaders of the nation. President of India, Ram Nath Kovind was one of the first visitors to pay tribute to the late Sushma Swaraj.
-
Senior BJP leader and veteran politician LK Advani walked in along with his daughter Pratibha Advani to pay tributes to former EAM Sushma Swaraj at her residence in New Delhi. Advani's daughter Pratibha was seen getting emotional as she hugged Swaraj's daughter Bansuri.
-
Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi too visited the residence of the late Sushma Swaraj along with Rajiv Shukla to pay homage to the late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj.
-
In pic: Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah offers his condolences to Swaraj Kaushal, husband of late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj.
-
Former Congress President and MP from Wayanad, Kerala, Rahul Gandhi arrived at the residence of the former Union minister Sushma Swaraj to pay tribute to the late leader.
-
Parliamentarians observed silence during an obituary reference of former external affairs minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj in the Rajya Sabha, during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi.
-
In picture: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other parliamentarians observe silence during an obituary reference of former external affairs minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj in the Rajya Sabha.
-
In pic: Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP Working President J P Nadda and other leaders review preparations at the BJP Headquarters in New Delhi before the arrival of the mortal remains of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj
-
In Pic: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia pay their last respects to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj at her residence in New Delhi.
-
In pic: Sushma Swaraj's husband Swaraj Kaushal and daughter Bansuri Swaraj stand beside the mortal remains of the late Sushma Swaraj at their residence in New Delhi.
-
In picture: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati and party leader Satish Chandra Misra pay tribute to the mortal remains of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj at her residence in New Delhi.
-
In pic: Former chief minister of Kerala, Oommen Chandy expresses his condolences to Swaraj Kaushal and Bansuri Kaushal, husband and daughter of the former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj at her residence in New Delhi.
-
In pic: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien expresses his condolences to Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of the late Sushma Swaraj at her residence in New Delhi.
-
Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi pays homage to the mortal remains of former external affairs minister, late Sushma Swaraj at her residence in New Delhi.
-
In pic: An unidentified woman gets emotional as she pays tributes to the former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj at her residence in New Delhi.
-
Former Prime Minister of India and Congress leader Dr. Manmohan Singh pays his last respects to former External Affairs Minister and BJP leader, late Sushma Swaraj.
-
In pic: Israeli Ambassador to India, Ron Malka pays last respects to former External Affairs Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Sushma Swaraj.
Former Minister of External Affairs and veteran BJP leader Sushma Swaraj breathed her last on August 6 after suffering a heart attack. Swaraj was 67 and is survived by her daughter and husband. PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Kailash Satyarthi, Rahul Gandhi and other notable personalities visited the residence of the veteran BJP leader to pay their last respects. (All Pictures Courtesy/PTI and Twitter ANI)
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Watch Video: Protesters break into 'Nagin' dance in PWD office