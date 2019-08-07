Watch video: LK Advani breaks down while paying respects to Sushma Swaraj

national

The senior BJP leader had arrived at Swaraj's residence with his daughter Pratibha Advani and was seen consoling the minister's family

L.K Advani. Pic/AFP

BJP stalwart Lal Krishna Advani got emotional as he arrived to pay his respects to late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj at her residence. The leader was unable to control his emotions while meeting the former external affairs minister’s husband Swaraj Kaushal and daughter Bansuri.

The senior BJP leader had arrived at Swaraj’s residence with his daughter Pratibha Advani and was seen consoling the minister’s family. Earlier in the day, Advani had released a statement paying tribute to Swaraj where he called her “role model for women leaders” and a “brilliant orator”. The leader called the loss irreparable and further said that the nation has lost a remarkable leader.

#WATCH Delhi: Senior BJP leader LK Advani and his daughter Pratibha Advani break down as they meet #SushmaSwaraj's husband Swaraj Kaushal and their daughter Bansuri. pic.twitter.com/EogClO6dei — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019

Also Read: Sushma Swaraj no more: Narendra Modi, Ram Nath Kovind pay respects on Twitter

“Sushmaji was also a fine human being. She touched everyone with her warmth and compassionate nature. I do not recall a single year when she missed bringing my favourite chocolate cake to me on my birthday,” read the tribute.

video code

Watch full video: Sushma Swaraj No More - Tributes Pour In For The Veteran BJP Leader

Many other dignitaries were seen arriving at the residence of the former external affairs minister and paying their respects. President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were seen along with Israel’s ambassador to India Ron Malka, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh among others.

Also Read: Sushma Swaraj to be cremated with full state honours today

The 67-year-old leader passed away late Tuesday night following a cardiac arrest in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where she was admitted after her health deteriorated. A team of doctors attended to her at the emergency ward and tried reviving her for 70-80 minutes but failed. The four-time Lok Sabha member and three-time Rajya Sabha member will be cremated with full state honours at the Lodhi Crematorium in New Delhi later in the day. The national flag will be flown at half-mast today.

A two-day state mourning has been declared by Delhi and Haryana government following the demise of the BJP leader.

With inputs from PTI and ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates