Sushma Swaraj no more: Narendra Modi, Ram Nath Kovind pay respects on Twitter

President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Narendra Modi paid tribute to the late BJP stalwart, calling her 'much-loved leader' and lauding the high standards she set in every ministry she handled

Sushma Swaraj passed away on August 6 due to a cardiac arrest. Pic/ PTI

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj. The senior BJP leader passed away on Tuesday night following a cardiac arrest.

The President paid his respects to the 67-year-old minister “a much-loved leader”. “Extremely shocked to hear of the passing of Smt Sushma Swaraj. The country has lost a much-loved leader who epitomised dignity, courage & integrity in public life. Ever willing to help others, she will always be remembered for her service to the people of India,” he said in his Twitter handle.

Remembering Sushma's work, the Prime Minister called her a “prolific orator” and lauded the high standards she set in every ministry she handled. "Sushma Ji was a prolific orator and outstanding Parliamentarian. She was admired and revered across party lines. She was uncompromising when it came to matters of ideology and interests of the BJP, whose growth she immensely contributed to," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Modi also said that she played a key role in bettering India's ties with various nations. “As a Minister we also saw her compassionate side, helping fellow Indians who were in distress in any part of the world," he said in his Twitter handle.

He lauded her spirit and commitment as unparalleled as he remembers her doing everything possible to do justice to her work and remain up to date with matters of her Ministry, even when her health was not good.

He called Sushma's demise as a “personal loss”. "She will be remembered fondly for everything that she's done for India. My thoughts are with her family, supporters and admirers in this very unfortunate hour. Om Shanti," he added.

With inputs from PTI and ANI

