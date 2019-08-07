Sushma Swaraj passes away: Mourners chant 'Sushmaji amar rahe' slogans

national

The two slogans chanted most were "Sushmaji amar rahe" and "Jab tak suraj chand rahega, Sushma tera naam rhega"

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers pay tribute to India's former foreign minister Sushma Swaraj in Amritsar on August 7, 2019. Pic/AFP

New Delhi: Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's admirers couldn't control their tears as her mortal remains made their way from her residence to the BJP headquarters in New Delhi. Scores of admirers sprinted along with the vehicle that carried Swaraj's body ahead of the last rites and kept shouting slogans hailing the veteran politician, breaking down frequently.

The two slogans chanted most were "Sushmaji amar rahe" and "Jab tak suraj chand rahega, Sushma tera naam rhega". So shrill was the sloganeering that the sirens in the convoy carrying Swaraj's had to get louder to clear the path.

A large number of people, neighbours included, thronged the house close to Jantar Mantar monument before the body draped in the national flag was taken out of her residence, where it was kept since her death overnight.

The convoy that carried her body was guided by a police pilot, the convoy included a white Ambassador car followed by the ambulance carrying the mortal remains. Her family was in another vehicle. A bus at the end carried some of her supporters and close friends.

Thirunavukkarusar, a Congress MP from Tamil Nadu, told IANS, "She was one of the best MPs we had, a good orator and above all she was a human with a heart of gold. She will be remembered as one of the tallest leaders in India."

Raj Kumar Sharma, a BJP worker from Haryana's Ballabgarh area said, "She was always present when the party needed her. She had values and she was affectionate to people." Swaraj died of cardiac arrest at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Tuesday night.

