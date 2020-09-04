Sushmita Sen on daughter Renee's 21st birthday: What a journey this has been, shona!

It's a big day for Sushmita Sen's elder daughter Renee. Renee Sen turns 21 today, September 4, and mumma Sushmita took to social media to express her excitement and joy on the occasion. Sharing a few precious pictures from their family album, Sush wrote a heartfelt note for Renee.

Here's what Sushmita wrote to wish Renee on her 21st birthday: "Happyyyy Birthday my first love!!! WE ARE 21. What a journey this has been shona... one that has definitely brought me closer to God!!! I pray you find the courage to be the most authentic version of yourself & always be relentless in the pursuit of your happiness..."

How gorgeous are these pictures of Sushmita with her girls Renee and Alisah? There's also one at the end that features Sush's boyfriend, Rohman Shawl, which shows that he, too, has become quite an integral part of the Sens' lives.

Sushmita Sen adopted a baby girl named Renee in 2000. She later adopted Alisah in 2010. Speaking to IANS about adopting her two kids, Sush had said, "In the (case of) natural birth, mother and child connect through the umbilical cord but in adoption, the mother and the child are connected by this higher power, a connection that you cannot cut off. I have had the privilege of experiencing it twice. To become a mother who has given birth from the heart. I have not missed a day of feeling the joy of motherhood."

