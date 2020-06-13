Sushmita Sen reveals her beau Rohman Shawl initially hid that he was 15 years younger to her
Sushmita Sen opened up about the bond she shares with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl. She also spelled out some secrets like how he had hidden his age from her during their initial conversations.
Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have been in a relationship for quite some time now and they both have been sharing their intimate and passionate pictures on their respective Instagram accounts. From celebrating each other's birthdays with their families to Rohman spending time with Sen's daughters Renee and Alisah, to training together, the duo seems to be going strong.
In a recent interview, Sushmita opened up about the bond she shares with her boyfriend. She also spelled out some secrets like how he had hid his age from her during their initial conversations. The couple has a 15-year age difference -- while she is 44, he is 29. Speaking to Film Companion, she said, "Initially, he kept hiding his age for some reason. I would keep asking him, 'So, how old are you? You look so young.' And he would be like, 'You guess!' Later, once I realised how young he was, as to why he didn't want that to get in the way of this conversation. So yeah, we did not really choose this, it was chosen for us. It was destined," she said.
The Main Hoon Na actress also narrated how she met Rohman on Instagram while she accidentally found him in her DMs. She said, "I don't check my DMs, I never opened direct messages. I was shouting at somebody in the house because they had just broken a glass and I had a touch screen phone in front of me and I was just scrolling direct messages and I don't know while saying something, I accidentally pressed and opened this message. And there is a gentleman there playing the guitar and saying the loveliest things and I am thinking, 'Who is he?'"
She continues, "There was this very good looking sweetheart of a man who was just honestly telling me something so I responded back to him and forgot about it. From there started a conversation because I actually believe niceness begets niceness. He was so nice, open and kind. He (Rohman) kept hiding his age for some reason. I kept asking him how old are you and he was like, 'You guess'. Then I realised how young he was and as to why he did not want it to get in the way of this conversation. So yeah, we did not really choose this. It was chosen for us."
Rohman and Sushmita are currently locked down together and her fans are waiting to see when the actress ties the knot with the love of her life. As the lockdown continues, Sushmita and Rohman have been sharing some couple yoga poses on social media, and leaving fans in awe of their chemistry. Their love for working out and fitness is evident through their social media posts.
Tough times don't last...Tough people do!! #truethat âÂ¤ï¸Â Staying committed to life is powerful...for life ALWAYS finds a way!!! ðÂ¤ÂðÂÂÂWe will all need to be of service at some point, it's wise to stay mentally strong & physically healthy against all odds, to be of help when life beckons!!âÂ¤ï¸Â sending love & healing energies to the world!!! #staysafe #proactive #breathe #discipline #highspirits #collectiveconsciousness ðÂÂÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂ¤Â #duggadugga @rohmanshawl ðÂÂÂ I love you guys!!
It's not just lockdown that has left the duo performing yoga together. Sushmita and Rohman have always been fitness enthusiasts, and they have been educating their fans about the advantages of yoga.
All grown up & yet nothing beats the comfort of the fetus pose!! Nothing calms the mind faster than going back to the source!!ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂÂÂðÂÂ» besides, @rohmanshawl attempting this with me is #adorable ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂwe wish you calm & all the love in the world!! #yourturn ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂâÂ¤ï¸Â I love you guys!!! #duggadugga ðÂÂÂ
Just a few days ago, in a recent live chat on Instagram, someone asked Sushmita when is she tying the knot with the man of her life. Pat came the quip for Shawl, "The question is for you." The man in question said he's ready to marry Sen whenever she says yes.
