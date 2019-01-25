It's official! Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev and TV actor Charu Asopa are a couple

bollywood

With Sushmita admitting to be in love with model Rohman Shawl, and Rajeev and Charu making it official, should we expect a double celebration in the coming months?

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev and telly actor Charu Asopa are a couple. There had been chatter about the two but it looks like it's official now. Rajeev shared a picture with the Karn Sangini actor on Instagram and captioned it, "Love birds (sic)."

Charu Asopa is known for her roles in television shows like Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo and Jiji Maa, in which she played the main antagonist. Rajeev Sen, on the other hand, is a sought-after model and an entrepreneur. Rumours of the two dating were rife since a long time now, especially after we were treated to their adorable pictures on Instagram.

Here are few photos:

View this post on Instagram Love birds âÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂ @asopacharu ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂ§¿ A post shared by Rajeev Sen (@rajeevsen9) onJan 21, 2019 at 11:46pm PST

With sister Sushmita Sen dating model Rohman Shawl, we've got two new romances brewing in tinsel town. Both Sushmita and Rohman look so much in love, we're eager to see what's next for the pair. The former Miss Universe keeps sharing fitness videos on Instagram, more often than not featuring Rohman. All of her posts are super cute and lovey-dovey, which makes us believe that the lady is absolutely head over heels in love. The pair met at a fashion gala and have already discussed marriage. With Sush finally admitting to be in love with model Rohman Shawl, should we expect a double celebration in the coming months?

Take a look at Sushmita and Rohman's cute pictures:

Also read: Video: Sushmita Sen teaches beau Rohman Shawl how to say 'I Love You' in Bengali

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates