Sushmita Sen's brother, Rajeev, to wed TV actor Charu Asopa
Rumours of Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa dating were rife for a long time, especially after we were treated to their adorable pictures on Instagram
Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev is getting hitched to television actor Charu Asopa. Sush shared the news on social media. "She said yes. You're the luckiest guy in the world Raja bhaiya."
Thank you for bringing this angel into our lives. Can't wait for the wedding, I will dance for both sides (sic)," she wrote. Charu was earlier engaged to Mere Angne Mein co-star Neeraj Malviya. They were supposed to tie the knot in 2017, but parted ways after a bitter break-up.
Charu Asopa is known for her roles in television shows like Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo and Jiji Maa, in which she played the main antagonist. Rajeev Sen, on the other hand, is a sought-after model and an entrepreneur. Rumours of the two dating were rife for a long time, especially after we were treated to their adorable pictures on Instagram.
Here are a few photos:
