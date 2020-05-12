Sussanne Khan on quarantining with Hrithik Roshan: It was a soulful decision for our kids

A few weeks back, Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram account to write a long post and thank Sussanne Khan when she moved in to be with him and their children. It was a great decision and that was the time when the Coronavirus pandemic was at its peak.

And now, speaking to Vogue, Khan has shared her thoughts about the same and she has even shared some excerpts from the interview on her Instagram account that you cannot miss. This seems to be straight from the heart.

She said, "Hrithik and I decided that staying together in the same home would be the more intelligent and soulful decision for our sons, and for us. We realised early on that the days ahead would require us to regroup our energies towards creating serenity for one another. With that thought in mind, and a heap full of love, we started on our lockdown adventure."

She added, "The idea was to structure our days in such a way that we grow our minds, warm our hearts and keep our bodies fit and strong—where we have no option but to use a little creativity and innovation to enjoy our days without a sense of monotony seeping through." Roshan and Khan may have been divorced but they have always ensured as parents that their children are always happy and hearty. They have always established parent goals with their love and affection for their kids and that's surely inspiring!

