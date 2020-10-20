Sussanne Khan reveals her Instagram account was hacked by a fake email

There have been multiple instances when actors' social media accounts have been hacked. Right from Amitabh Bachchan to Shahid Kapoor, a lot of celebrities have gone through this nuisance. And the latest one is Sussanne Khan. She also took to her Instagram account and informed her fans how her Instagram account was hacked by a fake email pretending to be Instagram.

This is what she had to write- "My Instagram account was hacked by a fake email pretending to be Instagram. I didn’t realise that it was not authentic and so I clicked on the button. I write this sincere note, please do not click on any dodgy emails or messages." (sic)

Have a look at her post right here:

Ekta Kapoor wrote on the post- "I clicked :(." (sic) Sikandar Kher commented- "Suzy you’re not supposed to click on any of these links .. yes I got the same message you got ..." (sic) Smriti Khanna wrote- "Ya I got a message too, scary." (sic)

Sussanne was quarantining with Hrithik Roshan and her children and talking about the same to Vogue in an interview, this is what she had to say, "Hrithik and I decided that staying together in the same home would be the more intelligent and soulful decision for our sons, and for us. We realised early on that the days ahead would require us to regroup our energies towards creating serenity for one another. With that thought in mind, and a heap full of love, we started on our lockdown adventure."

She added, ""The idea was to structure our days in such a way that we grow our minds, warm our hearts and keep our bodies fit and strong—where we have no option but to use a little creativity and innovation to enjoy our days without a sense of monotony seeping through." Roshan and Khan may have been divorced but they have always ensured as parents that their children are always happy and hearty. They have always established parent goals with their love and affection for their kids and that's surely inspiring!

