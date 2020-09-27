Watch Video: Sussanne Khan gives a glimpse of her house, Hrithik Roshan drops a comment

A lot of Bollywood celebrities over the years have given a glimpse of their house and left their fans in awe. The next name in the list is that of Sussanne Khan. She also took to her Instagram account and did the same.

She not only showed her house around to all her fans and followers but also described how she looks at what she calls her ‘nest’. Have a look at the video and the caption she had for the same:

After seeing the video, this is what Hrithik Roshan had to say- "Amazing . And that kitchen." (sic) Talking about Roshan, the War and Super 30 actor recently celebrated the Gangesh Chaturthi with his entire family and even talked about what the spirit of the festival means to him.

He stated, "Ganpati festival always brings back my childhood. Perhaps all our festivals are centered around making the child in us feel comforted , united, surrounded by friends and family showering love upon you for no specific reason . Atleast that’s what it always was about for me . More than religion , it was about love . Ganpati especially has to be my dearest of them all . Haha as a child I really felt that he listened to me." (sic)

Roshan completed two decades in the Hindi film industry this year. Arguably one of the biggest and greatest debuts of all time, he became an overnight sensation and success story with the staggering Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. And then went on to do films like Fiza, Mission Kashmir, Koi... Mil Gaya, Lakshya, Dhoom 2, Jodha Akbar, Guzaarish, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Agneepath, Super 30, and War.

