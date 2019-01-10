Sussanne Khan wishes Hrithik Roshan in an emotional post on his birthday

bollywood

Hailing Hrithik Roshan as her Best Friend Forever, Sussanne Khan posted pictures of the actor with herself and their two kids on his 45th birthday

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan. Pictures courtesy/Sussanne's Instagram account

Sussanne Khan on Thursday wished Hrithik Roshan on his birthday and referred to him as her 'soulmate' and 'BFF' in an Instagram post. Hailing him as her Best Friend Forever, Khan posted four pictures of Roshan with herself and their two kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan.



"Happiest happy birthday to my BFF ??from and through this world...and onto other realms..the force will always be with you. #shineonunlimited #thisman #bestBBF #10january2018 #bestdadintheworld? #soulmate [sic]" Sussanne Khan wrote.

Hrithik-Sussanne split five years ago and have since remained close and amicable towards each other. From dinner dates to vacationing with their kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan, the estranged couple is giving major co-parenting goals.

Sussanne and Hrithik had tied the knot in 2000 and were officially divorced in 2014. However, they have been spotted together regularly and have often been clicked spending time with their two sons.

In November, Hrithik penned a heartfelt note for his 'closest friend' Sussanne. Taking to his official Instagram handle, he shared a series of photos wherein Sussanne can be seen clicking pictures of him and his sons during holidays.

On the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in Super 30, a film loosely based on the life of Anand Kumar, a mathematics genius who mentors 30 meritorious and talented candidates from economically backward sections each year for the entrance examination to qualify to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

