Swara Bhasker: Who they allow to bully them, is their choice

After Amazon India drops her from the campaign, Swara Bhasker finally breaks her silence



Swara Bhasker

"I am not apologetic about my stance," says Swara Bhasker, sticking to her guns, weeks after she found herself in the centre of a controversy for outraging against the Kathua rape case, on Twitter. Deeming it an 'anti-Hindu' move, several social media users called for a boycott of the actor and by extension, of Amazon India, the e-commerce giant that Bhasker was promoting on her Twitter handle. Interestingly, the company promptly deleted their response to a promotional tweet by Bhasker.

While many criticised the company for giving in to trolls, Bhasker says she did not communicate with Amazon officials post the incident. "Who they allow to bully them, is their choice. If a multinational conglomerate feels it's okay to be brought to their knees by bigots, it's their call," Swara Bhasker says, adding that for every company that caves in, there are others who stand up for their values.

"I laud the position that Ola took when a man tweeted about cancelling a ride because the driver was Muslim. The company responded saying, 'We believe in the secular values of our country'." Her upcoming film, Veere Di Wedding, has been scrutinised for the explicit language used by the leads. Amused by the reactions, Bhasker says, "That's a way of showing their frustration. Abusing is a better way of expressing anger than resorting to violence."

Also read: Swara Bhasker trolled for her short white dress

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates