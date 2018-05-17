Sword-wielding men attack Sumatra police HQ

The assault in the city of Pekanbaru on Sumatra island â also claimed by IS â saw a group ram their minivan into a gate at the station and then attack officers



One police officer was killed in the ISIS-claimed attack. Pic/AFP

Four men who attacked an Indonesian police headquarters with samurai swords were shot dead yesterday and one officer also died, authorities said, days after a wave of deadly suicide bombings claimed by the Islamic State group rocked the country.

The assault in the city of Pekanbaru on Sumatra island — also claimed by IS — saw a group ram their minivan into a gate at the station and then attack officers, police said. Four attackers were shot dead at the scene and another suspect who fled was later arrested, police said.

One officer was killed by the speeding vehicle and two others were wounded in the incident, they added. Police said the men belonged to a local extremist group, but not Jamaah Ansharut Daulah, which authorities believe was behind the family suicide bombings. Both groups have pledged allegiance to IS, they said.

02

No. of police officers injured