T20 2018: MS Dhoni and Co finish in top-2. Punjab fail to qualify

Chennai ended their T20L 2018 league campaign with a five-wicket win over Punjab at the MCA stadium here last night. Chasing 154 for win, MS Dhoni's men got there with five balls to spare, riding on Suresh Raina's unbeaten half century and Deepak Chahar's 39-run cameo. Ankit Rajput bowled a superb spell of swing bowling to keep Kings' slim hopes of qualifying for the playoffs alive.

His 2-19 from four overs reduced Chennai to 27 for three inside Power-play. But a solid Suresh Raina, and the surprisingly promoted Harbhajan Singh and Deepak Chahar made sure Chennai crossed the 77-run mark; the first target to ensure that their team finished in top-two by the 13th over.

The hosts eventually crossed the 100-run mark, which knocked out Punjab off the play-offs race, in the 15th over. As a result, Rajasthan joined Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata Knight Riders in play-offs. Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Chennai in the first qualifier on Tuesday in Mumbai. First, it was Chahar's 20-ball 39 (three sixes, one four) that brought Chennai back in the chase.

Then Raina smashed Andrew Tye for two sixes and three fours to turn the game decisively in Chennai's favour. Raina remained unbeaten on 61 off 47 balls. Aware that they need to win this game by 53 runs or more to qualify for playoffs, Punjab needed their in-form openers to fire. But losing big-hitting Chris Gayle for a second ball duck, and KL Rahul for 7 was the last thing Punjab needed. With the score reading 16-3 after four overs, Aaron Finch the other batsman dismissed, Kings' hopes of a big total were over.

