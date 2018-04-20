T20 2018: Players will earn USD 1 million per match soon, feels Lalit Modi

At present there is a salary cap, with the likes of England's Ben Stokes earning $1.95m per season from the Rajasthan



Lalit Modi

Indian T20 League founder Lalit Modi believes there will come a time when players will earn USD 1m per game. "The T20 league is here to stay," Modi said. "It will be the dominant sporting league in the world."

At present there is a salary cap, with the likes of England's Ben Stokes earning $1.95m per season from the Rajasthan. But Modi believes that if cap is relaxed, leading T20 players could earn as much as English Premier League footballers and even NFL stars. "You will see players making $1-$2m a game. It will happen sooner rather than later."

