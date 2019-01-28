Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Womaniya to be shelved?

bollywood

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Womaniya, based on sharpshooters, rumoured to be shelved as producer Anurag Kashyap struggles to get financers after Phantom Films' split

Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu

Following the case of sexual harassment levied against co-owner Vikas Bahl, Phantom Films announced its dissolution last October. Three months since, erstwhile co-founder Anurag Kashyap appears to be struggling to get his individual ventures afloat.



Anurag Kashyap

With Phantom out of the picture, we hear his forthcoming production - the Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Womaniya - has been put on the backburner. Kashyap had managed to find support from producers Shibasish Sarkar and Nidhi Parmar for the biopic on UP-based octogenarian sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar. However, escalating budgets have apparently put the trio in a spot.

A source tells mid-day, "Taapsee and Bhumi were to prep for a month, following which the film was to be shot in Uttar Pradesh. The movie required antique weapons that were proving to be [expensive] to source. The makers were breaching the budget. Also, given the indefinite delay, the actors eventually moved on to other projects. It will be tough to reschedule their dates now." mid-day reached out to director Tushar Hiranandani, who remained unavailable for comment.

Also read: Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Vikas Bahl, Madhu Mantena's Phantom Films dissolves

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates