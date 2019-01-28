Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Womaniya to be shelved?
Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Womaniya, based on sharpshooters, rumoured to be shelved as producer Anurag Kashyap struggles to get financers after Phantom Films' split
Following the case of sexual harassment levied against co-owner Vikas Bahl, Phantom Films announced its dissolution last October. Three months since, erstwhile co-founder Anurag Kashyap appears to be struggling to get his individual ventures afloat.
Anurag Kashyap
With Phantom out of the picture, we hear his forthcoming production - the Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Womaniya - has been put on the backburner. Kashyap had managed to find support from producers Shibasish Sarkar and Nidhi Parmar for the biopic on UP-based octogenarian sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar. However, escalating budgets have apparently put the trio in a spot.
A source tells mid-day, "Taapsee and Bhumi were to prep for a month, following which the film was to be shot in Uttar Pradesh. The movie required antique weapons that were proving to be [expensive] to source. The makers were breaching the budget. Also, given the indefinite delay, the actors eventually moved on to other projects. It will be tough to reschedule their dates now." mid-day reached out to director Tushar Hiranandani, who remained unavailable for comment.
