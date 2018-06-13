Taapsee Pannu shared a glimpse from Soorma's sets

Soorma is based on Indian hockey legend Sandeep Singh played by Diljit Dosanjh, while Taapsee Pannu plays his love interest

Taapsse Pannu

Taapsee Pannu who is playing the love interest of Sandeep Singh's character shared a Behind the scene image from the sets. Taapsee took to her social media and posted a collage of picture where she is seen practicing Hockey with Diljit Dosanjh who plays the character of Sandeep Singh in the film. The film is based on Indian hockey legend Sandeep Singh. Interestingly, the hockey legend himself trained the star cast of the film.

Posting the pic, Taapsee shared, "From the first day of shoot for Soorma. What a challenge and at the same time an honour to be playing this sport! And we weren’t bad coach sir.... right??? @flickersingh #13July2018"

From the first day of shoot for #Soorma

What a challenge and at the same time an honour to be playing this sport! And we weren’t bad coach sir.... right??? @flickersingh #13July2018 pic.twitter.com/ZLCxGLigZ0 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 12, 2018

As the trailer showcases, Taapsee Pannu and Diljit Dosanjih would practice in the same stadium and the actress shared a glimpse of the same.

Soorma showcases how Sandeep struggles to get on his own feet after getting paralyzed for two years after an accidental gunshot that injured him. The trailer even takes us through the journey of India's campaign in the 2009 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup which they won under his captaincy Sandeep is regarded as the most dangerous drag-flickers of all time with drag speeds of over 145 km/hr which led to his nickname, Flicker Singh.

The drag-flickers journey – of wins, losses, life, and death – will soon be seen on-screen in Soorma, a Shaad Ali directorial, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu. Soorma is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Chitrangda Singh, and Deepak Singh which will release on 13th July 2018.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu: Learning To Play Hockey Was Challenging

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates