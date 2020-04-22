Taapsee Pannu's missing the madness; shares a throwback picture!

Taapsee Pannu is missing the usual bustle of a film set. Yesterday, she shared a throwback picture from a shoot and wrote, "This throwback is clearly out of missing the madness we thrive in as actors. The calm we find in the most crazy situations. Need to get back to the chaos soon. By the way, that's a rig being attached to my scooter to test my balancing skills. Both with the weight and emotions in the take (sic)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) onApr 20, 2020 at 11:14pm PDT

On the professional front, Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's Thappad, along with Dia Mirza and Pavail Gulati. The actress is all set to rule the multiplexes with her multiple releases later this year and 2021 with her projects - Rashmi Rocket, Loop Lapeta, the Mithali Raj biopic, and Haseen Dillruba.

Speaking about her last release, Taapsee shared, "Deepika (Padukone) and Kangana (Ranaut)—whose women-centric films, Chhapaak and Panga, released this year—are big names. We never thought that Thappad would match or surpass their collections, more so since films on acid attack survivors and a mother reviving her career don't divide the audience. It is a huge validation for everyone involved."

Taapsee Pannu concluded, "It's scary when critics declare you are in top form after every film. Where do you go from there? The graph should always keep climbing because once you reach the top, you have nowhere to go except down. Praise can go to your head, though mine is firmly placed on my shoulders."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news