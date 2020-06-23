Tahira Kashyap Khurrana: I took to cycling as a sport and to declutter mentally

Be it her inspiring journey through breast cancer or her message of staying positive through tough times, writer-director Tahira Kashyap Khurrana is truly an inspiration to look up to. Just like her actor-husband Ayushamann Khurrana's, Tahira seldom fails to touch our hearts through her acts.

While Tahira believes in enjoying the simplicity of life, she has now turned a storyteller on social media. During the lockdown, Tahira spun some simple stories on her Insta series called 'Lockdown Tales with Tahira'. Needless to say, fans were in awe of it as it simply left many in admiration.

And in case you haven't seen her latest posts on Instagram you should for Tahira has been capturing everyday life in pictures, especially moments on the streets.

On June 10, Tahira posted this picture of a bird flying, capturing the different shades of sky and wrote in her caption: "Fly away to....... fill in the blank"

All these beautifully clicked candid shots about nature and nostalgia belong to a series that she calls #cyclingchronicles.

Be it pictures of Lord Shiva's statue, or a roadside hair dresser's stall, not only does Tahira manage to capture its true essence, but her comment on the pictures are also quite apt. And her beautiful words on every picture she shares will simply leave you blown. In one of her pearls of wisdom she wrote, "Amongst the many things this ruthless lockdown didn't spare, was the simple roadside hair-dresser and his prized possession...his locked up chair."

"I took to cycling as a sport and also to declutter mentally but I realised I was viewing the same roads, trees and houses with a different perspective. I was finding beauty in nature that I had never before appreciated let alone acknowledged. It is extremely therapeutic. Earlier on it meant only exercise for the physical aspect but now it has become a therapy for my mental well being and happiness too. I have shared some of the pictures I have clicked on my Instagram. They might not be the best pictures but each one has a lot of my heart- as I truly valued and appreciated what I saw."

Another click by Tahira, which she captioned: "My mode of transport these days..."

On the work front, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana is currently working on her book and her next feature film.

