Tahira Kashyap's adorable 'ponytail' photo will melt even the hardest heart!

Updated: Apr 17, 2020, 13:53 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Tahira Kashyap shared a photo of herself flaunting her ponytails; check it out!

Tahira Kashyap shared this photo on Instagram
Tahira Kashyap has been keeping busy during the coronavirus lockdown. Besides her Instagram series, 'Lockdown Tales with Tahira', the writer-filmmaker has also come up with a lockdown look that will most certainly make you smile.

Tahira Kashyap shared a photo of herself flaunting her 'ponytails', which she thinks don't really qualify to be called ponytails. She wrote, "I am so embarrassed that I want to share. they don't qualify to be ponytails, par baat kahin tak toh pahunchi hai! That's my #lockdown look at home #losingtheplot #bongapanti"

How cute does Tahira look with her adorable ponytails? Bani J commented on the post saying, "They're not ponytails yet but you've definitely unlocked the pig tails level :) #levelunlocked", while Ekta Kapoor wrote, "Basssss! Ur next in dream girl!!!! Tooooo cute" and Nushrat Bharucha said, "Hahahhahahaha!! Dikhao dikhao shakal dikhao."

Speaking of Tahira's Instagram series, The Lockdown Tales are written and directed by her.  "Storytelling has been a part of our culture and it has always fascinated me. Though we are living in tough times, let's not let the lockdown lock our spirit," she said about them. 

