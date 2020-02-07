Taimur Ali Khan looks super cute as he gets his face painted at Yash-Roohi's birthday bash

Cuteness follows wherever Taimur Ali Khan goes. Whatever the toddler does or says tends to make headlines, and why not? TimTim is one of the sweetest and most adorable kids in Bollywood today, and his antics are well-known.

The three-year-old recently attended the 3rd birthday bash of Karan Johar's twins - Yash and Roohi. At the party, Taimur had a lot of fun dancing his heart out, playing drums and turning into a lion. Yes, that's right! At the party, the kid got his face painted, and looked like a cute little lion.

View this post on Instagram #taimuralikhan A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) onFeb 6, 2020 at 6:53am PST

Earlier, a video of him playing drums at the birthday bash had gone viral on the internet. The star kid looked super cute and happy in his blue jeans paired with a blue jacket. Check out the video here:

Karan Johar's twins, Yash and Roohi, turned three on February 7. The filmmaker threw a lavish bash in advance on February 5. Taimur had great fun with the twins at the party. Also attending the bash were Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Tusshar Kapoor, Farah Khan, and Soha Ali Khan.

