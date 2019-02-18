Taimur Ali Khan twinning with mom Kareena Kapoor Khan is all sorts of cute

bollywood

Taimur Ali Khan and mother Kareena Kapoor Khan make for such a cute picture, don't they? They were clicked twinning and playing along with Saif Ali Khan recently

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan play with Taimur. Pic/Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram fan page

Kareena Kapoor's fan page shared a sweet picture of the Khan family - Kareena, Saif and Taimur - spending some quality time together. What's even sweeter is that Kareena and Taimur seem to be twinning in matching tees. See the picture here:

Isn't this picture the cutest? While mother and son are twinning in navy blue t-shirts that have the American flag on them, Saif looks comfortable in what looks to be a pyjama set with a robe worn over it. The actor is petting the dog sitting next to Taimur, while the toddler is busy staring at his hands.

The trio and the dog make for an adorable family picture and the internet loves this photo. Some of the family's fans have commented 'Beautiful family goals!' 'Tim Tim u made my day' and 'God bless you and your familly' on the picture.

It's not the first time that little Tim, Kareena and Saif have come together for sweet family portraits like these. Here are a couple more pictures of the beloved family:

Taimur looks quite at ease with a dog sitting right next to him. The child has also been spotted quite a few times enjoying a horseback ride, hinting that he's probably comfortable around most animals.

