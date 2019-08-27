Taimur Ali Khan visits mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan on the sets

bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan is back to the bay and has already started shooting for her next project, and Taimur Ali Khan visited mommy on the sets

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan/picture courtesy: Mickey Contractor's Instagram account

Kareena Kapoor Khan is back to the bay and has already started working. The actress is currently shooting for a new project, and Taimur Ali Khan, her tiny tot couldn't stay away from mommy for a long time. He came to visit the actress on the sets, and the picture has already hit the internet.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen wearing ethnic wear, and Taimur found solace in her arms. Posed for her stylist Mickey Contractor, this mother-son duo looks adorably cute. He posted: "We have the cutest visitor on set today [sic]" Check out the image right away!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mickey Contractor (@mickeycontractor) onAug 27, 2019 at 12:23am PDT

For the unversed, Taimur Ali Khan was on a vacation with parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor. The Pataudi family was busy shooting for their projects in London, and Taimur accompanied his actor parents to the sets. In fact, Saif spending some time with junior Nawab had also surfaced on social media.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Angrezi Medium, a sequel to 2017 hit comedy-drama Hindi Medium, starring Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar. Reports suggest that Kareena Kapoor Khan will play the role of a cop in this film, which was shot in London as Irrfan's daughter, played by none other than Radhika Madan, is grown up in the sequel and pursues higher education from this English land. Hindi Medium was about a couple struggling to give better education to their daughter.

Speaking of Irrfan's character, he will be seen playing a sweet shop owner in the film. On the other hand, Deepak Dobriyal, who also stars in the film, plays the role of his brother and Manu Rishi, who also features in the film, plays the role of his cousin. The trio run sweet shops and are rivals to each other.

Apart from Angrezi Medium, Bebo has Good News with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani and Takht by Karan Johar. Takht is a historical drama that features Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor. Speaking of Saif Ali Khan, he will be next seen in Laal Kaptan, where he is portraying the role of a naga sadhu. Laal Kaptaan, is a revenge drama written and directed by Navdeep Singh. The film is slated to hit the theatres of October 11.

