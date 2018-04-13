Taimur is a threat to Akshay Kumar jokes momma Kareena Kapoor Khan

At a recent award function, Kareena Kapoor was seen joking around with Akshay Kumar. She was seen telling him how her son Taimur can surpass him in terms of fan following



Kareena Kapoor Khan. Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah

At a recent award function, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen joking with Akshay Kumar, wherein, she joked about her 1-year old son, Taimur being a threat to the actor. In the video, which has now gone viral, she is seen saying, "Akshay (actor Akshay Kumar), Taimur is a threat to you, I am telling you."

Kareena Kapoor was also seen saying the actor, who was sitting in the audience, about how Taimur would undoubtedly beat him at the Box Office if their films ever released together. "Even in your fan following, he can surpass you. It's an open challenge," told the 37-year-old actress to Akshay Kumar.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena's son Taimur is very popular. It wouldn't be wrong to say that he enjoys as much popularity as his celebrity parents. Talking about the limelight he gets, momma Kareena says that it is "scary". She also said that when the time comes, she would like Taimur to get a chance to prove himself.

The little toddler has several dedicated fan clubs to his name. They religiously keep sharing pictures of the munchkin's visit to the play school, poolside garden or just chilling in his balcony's swing.

In an interview with mid-day, Kareena spoke about how scary it gets to deal with so much attention around Taimur Ali Khan. She said, "Frankly, I am paranoid. So much attention on him is scary. The more I think of it, the more I want to put a kaala teeka on him. I don't want him to leave the house. But that's me going overboard. I control my feelings only so that my son can grow up like a regular kid. He deserves to have that chance sans any pressure."

Saif [Ali Khan, husband] and I discuss that our baby is bringing a smile to everyone's face. We see it in a positive light and move on," she reasons. Well aware of her own, and now, her son's soaring popularity, she quips, "People around are unsure whether they should address me as a superstar or the mother of the country's youngest superstar."

