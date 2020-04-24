COVID-19: Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan's office-turned-quarantine facility refurbished by Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan recently announced several initiatives towards coronavirus relief to support the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the state and central governments in their fight against COVID-19. The actor has also gone a step ahead and offered his four-storey personal office to help the BMC expand their quarantine capacity, which is equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women and the elderly.

Recently, his wife Gauri Khan took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their office, which has now been converted into a quarantine facility. In the video, we can see how the private office space has been transformed into quarantine quarters. The work has been completed by Gauri's firm Gauri Khan Designs in collaboration with Meer Foundation. The video gives a glimpse into the office which is now equipped with beds placed at a safe distance from each other.

"#GauriKhanDesign‘s refurbished this office ...a quarantine zone providing essentials and services to those in need. We must stand together and stand strong in this fight against #Covid19. @meerfoundationofficial @iamsrk (sic)", wrote Gauri while sharing a video, originally shared by the Meer Foundation.

"Making space for each other. #MeerFoundation has effectively transformed the 4-storey private office building, offered by @gaurikhan and @iamsrk, into quarantine quarters under @my_bmc's guidance. In this fight, we stand together stronger than ever before," read a post on the Instagram handle of Meer Foundation.

Apart from converting his office into a quarantine facility, Shah Rukh Khan has extended a lot of support with his group of companies. From government funds to 50,000 PPE kits, food requirements of 5,500 Mumbai families, 2,000 cooked meals to hospitals, three lakh meal kits for 10,000 people, grocery for 2,500 daily wage workers in Delhi and 100 acid attack survivors, his range of initiatives aim to spread across many segments of the society.

Several other Bollywood celebrities, too, have supported the government in their own way. Many of them, including Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and others, have pledged their contribution to the PM-CARES Fund.

