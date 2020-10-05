Tamannaah Bhatia: After taking mandatory tests, I was diagnosed as COVID-19 positive

Recent reports suggested that Tamannaah Bhatia had tested positive for COVID-19, but there was no official confirmation by the actress. She has now, however, taken to her Instagram account to confirm that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

She shared a note and wrote- "Although my team and I have been very disciplined on set, I unfortunately succumbed to a mild fever last week. After taking the mandatory tests, I was diagnosed as COVID-19 positive. I admitted myself into a private hospital in Hyderabad to mitigate adverse health outcomes and after being under the care of expert health professionals I am now being discharged. It has been a strenuous week but I feel relatively well. I am optimistic I will recover fully from this health peril which is distressing so many people around the world." (sic)

Have a look at the post right here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) onOct 5, 2020 at 7:30am PDT

On August 26, her parents had tested positive too and this is what she had to write about the news- "My parents were showing mild COVID 19 symptoms over the weekend and as a precautionary measure everyone at home underwent tests immediately." (sic)

She added, "The results have just come in and, unfortunately my parents have tested positive. The necessary authorities have been updated of their situation and we are complying with the precautionary guidelines. The rest of the family members, including myself and the staff have tested negative." (sic)

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia: We All Are Fighting Our Own Economic And Emotional Battles, So Please Go Easy

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news