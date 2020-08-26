Tamannaah Bhatia's parents test positive for COVID-19, actress tests negative

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has just taken to her Instagram account and informed all of her fans that her parents have tested positive for COVID-19 whereas she has tested negative. She has written- "My parents were showing mild COVID 19 symptoms over the weekend and as a precautionary measure everyone at home underwent tests immediately." (sic)

She added, "The results have just come in and, unfortunately my parents have tested positive. The necessary authorities have been updated of their situation and we are complying with the precautionary guidelines. The rest of the family members, including myself and the staff have tested negative." (sic)

Have a look at the post right here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) onAug 26, 2020 at 2:05am PDT

Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented on the post- "Praying for their quick recovery .. take care dear Tam." (sic) Kajal Aggarwal had this to say- "Keeping aunty and uncle in my prayers and hoping for their speedy recovery. pls take care Tammy, calling you.." (sic) Esha Gupta stated- "Prayers and love to uncle n aunty. Stay positive tam.. sending love." (sic)

In an interview recently, Bhatia talked about social media and said, "I don't even understand why so much hate? Strong influencers should go back to being entertaining. Social media is great too. It impacts a lot of people, more so now when we're using it to stay connected with each other. It's entirely up to us to make these platforms empowering."

