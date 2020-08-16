Tamannaah Bhatia: We all are fighting our own economic and emotional battles, so please go easy

The lockdown that happened in India due to the Coronavirus pandemic earlier this year in March has indeed turned the world upside down. These are trying times and amid this, Tamannaah Bhatia talks about the growing toxicity and negativity on social media and how expectations from actors can be a tad bit unfair.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, she first gave her opinion on social media and said, "I used to think why do people always present best parts of their lives on social media and why is it so sugar-coated? But today, sitting at home in these trying times, when I see so much negativity, I actually wish they go back to the sugar-coated stuff. We need to spread a lot more positivity around because we've never seen such difficult times before."

She then spoke about how the growing negativity and hatred on the platform isn't right. She said, "I don't even understand why so much hate? Strong influencers should go back to being entertaining. Social media is great too. It impacts a lot of people, more so now when we're using it to stay connected with each other. It's entirely up to us to make these platforms empowering."

And she then stated how expectations from actors can affect them and how people need to go easy. She stated, "Many people have expressed curiosity as to how I am being productive. This expectation people have on us, and the ones that we create for ourselves, affects us. We all are fighting our own economic and emotional battles, so, please go easy on others and yourself. Don't get bogged down by unrealistic expectations."

Bhatia is a successful actor both in the North and the South. In Hindi, she made her debut in 2013 with Himmatwala and went on to do films like Humshakals, Entertainment, and Khamoshi.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia On Nepotism: Look At Shah Rukh Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana Or Kartik Aaryan

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news