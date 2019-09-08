Tamilisai Soundararajan sworn in as Telangana Governor

Tamilisai Soundararajan was sworn-in as the Governor of the state, in Hyderabad today. Pic/ANI

Hyderabad: Tamilisai Soundararajan took oath as the new Governor of Telangana on Sunday. R.S Chauhan, the Telangana High Court Chief Justice administered the oath of office to Soundararajan at a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan. K. Chandrashekhar Rao, Chief Minister his cabinet colleagues, Assembly Speaker P. Srinivas Reddy, Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy, Chief Secretary S.K. Joshi and other senior officials attended the ceremony.

Tamilisai Soundararajan, a Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Tamil Nadu, is the second Governor of Telangana. She succeeded E.S.L. Narasimhan, who had nearly a decade long stint as the Governor of undivided Andhra Pradesh and as Governor of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Narasimhan was serving as Governor of only Telangana after the appointment of a full-time Governor for Andhra Pradesh in July.

On Sunday evening at 4 p.m. at the Raj Bhavan, Soundararajan will administer the oath to new Cabinet Ministers as Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to expand his Cabinet. Earlier, the Chief Minister, his cabinet colleagues and senior officials welcomed Soundararajan on her arrival from Chennai. She received the guard of honour from a police contingent.

