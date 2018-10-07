Tanushree Dutta files molestation complaint against Nana Patekar

national

Complaint given to Oshiwara police also mentions the names of choreographer Ganesh Acharya, director Rakesh Sarang and MNS workers

Tanushree Dutta

Even as India's #MeToo movement gathers steam, actor Tanushree Dutta has taken a step forward and filed a written complaint against actor Nana Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, director Rakesh Sarang and MNS party workers with the Oshiwara police station. Confirming the development, Senior Police Inspector, Shailesh Pasalwar, said they were looking into the matter.

Narrating the sequence of events in the complaint, Tanushree said, "The incident took place between March 23-26, 2008, on the sets of Horn 'Ok' Pleassss at Filmistan studio 3 in Goregaon West. Initially, the song was supposed to be picturised only on me. Nana Patekar was there only for a short part, in which I was not involved. It was also not a part of my rehearsals that took place on March 17 and 20, 2008 at Shrique Hall under the supervision of choreographer Ganesh Acharya."

She further added, "Before the shoot, I had clearly mentioned that I would not perform any lewd or vulgar steps as part of the song. On the fourth day of the shoot (March 26), Patekar behaved inappropriately with me. He was continuously pushing me around."

Tanushree has narrated all that happened in the course of the shoot in a letter and marked it to Senior PI Pasalwar, commissioner of police, joint commissioner of police (law) and joint commissioner of police (crime). She has also demanded that a molestation case be registered against all those whose names she has mentioned.

