Tanushree Dutta: There are powerful industry bigwigs giving me silent support

Tanushree Dutta has been a part of films like Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Chocolate, Risk, and Good Boy Bad Boy. It has been a while since we saw her on the celluloid but the actress is now gearing up for some films and she has taken to her Instagram account to share this news.

She wrote a detailed, fearless post about how she's in talks for some films with some big filmmakers and how some bigwigs of the fraternity are giving her silent support. This is what she had to write- "Some old news doing the rounds that I'm doing an IT job in LA. I was infact training for in IT and had a fantastic IT job opportunity in the defence sector of the US Government. It was a very prestigious job opportunity as I have always had the discipline, integrity and determination of an army person so to work in this field in whatever capacity would have been an honour." [SIC]

She added, "But I didn't take it as I wanted to explore my artistic career again. The defence job based out of Nevada would eventually after the Pandemic would need me to shift out of LA/ NY and I would not be permitted to leave the US for 3 years." [SIC]

And talking about Nana Patekar in an interview with SpotBoyE recently, she said, "I have been forced to stay away from Bollywood and acting for 12 years for no fault of mine. And people are asking Justice for Sushant?? Where is the justice for me? Please don't let this happen. Don't let these people get back to work while I still struggle to get my way back from my forced exile and wilderness."

Tanushree Dutta added, "I'm tired of fighting this corrupt system that not only defends bad people but also is too quick to support and reinstate them while I face a constant struggle in my life. I have no time to fight also now. Coronavirus put an end to shows and events in the US. So I had to start training for an IT Job. I had to shift out of the corona-free mountains and move into COVID-infested Los Angeles city. I will be starting a new 9-5 IT job."

