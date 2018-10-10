Tanushree-Nana row: MSCW issues notices to Patekar

bollywood

The commission has also asked the state police for an update of the investigation over Tanushree Dutta's complaint

Tanushree Dutta

The Maharashtra State Women's Commission (MSWC) on Tuesday took cognizance of Tanushree Dutta's allegations against veteran actor Nana Patekar after the former knocked the doors of the women's body seeking an investigation. The MSWC has issued notices to Nana Patekar, director Rakesh Sarang and choreographer Ganesh Acharya, among others, directing them to file a reply within 10 days.

The commission has also asked the state police for an update of the investigation over Dutta's complaint. The former beauty queen has been asked to appear before the MSWC and record her statement in detail as the earlier statement came through her lawyer.

'We have taken cognizance of Tanushree Dutta's complaint and have asked her to appear before the commission within 10 days. We have sent notices to people against whom Tanushree has filed complaint, asking them to appear before us within 10 days,' Vijaya Rahatkar of Maharashtra State Commission for Women told ANI.

A directive has been issued to all cine and television associations to form committees for redressal of such complaints.

On Monday, Dutta had demanded an investigation into the investigations her harassment allegations against Patekar, Ganesh Acharya, producer Samee Siddiqui, director Rakesh Sarang, and several Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party workers.

Tanushree has alleged that Patekar misbehaved with her on the sets of the film in 2008. She accused him of harassing her while shooting for a special dance number in the movie and also stated that Bollywood dance choreographer Ganesh Acharya teamed up against her.

She revealed how before shooting the song, she had clearly mentioned that she will not enact or perform any lewd, vulgar or uncomfortable steps. Dutta further stated that on the fourth day of the shoot, Patekar's behavior was inappropriate as he was grabbing her by the arms and pushing her around on the pretext of teaching her some steps.

Dutta complained the same to the authorities, but, new steps were introduced by Acharya, which were intimate and included Patekar touching her inappropriately, she alleged. The actor further said she was being "forced and pressurized" to do the steps and after she refused, the producer threatened to defame her.

On the way out, her car was brutally attacked but with the help of the police she managed to escape from the spot, the complaint further read. Dutta stated that she had also lodged a complaint with Cine And TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) in March 2008. Denying allegations leveled against him by Dutta, Patekar in a recent media interaction said that the truth behind what happened ten years ago won't change.

