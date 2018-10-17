Tanushree on #MeToo: Just because I have spoken out about the injustice, they expect me to stay home

bollywood

The #MeToo movement in India sparked when Tanushree Dutta came forward to renew allegations against Nana Patekar

Tanushree Dutta is facing flak for attending a Navratri event. After she shared a picture of her getting ready for dandiya raas on Instagram, trolls have been taking her to the task. The torchbearer of the #MeToo movement in the country is not taking the comments lying down.

Her statement reads, "Just because I have spoken out about the injustice meted out to me, they expect me to stay at home. When women have the courage to speak out about abuse, they are further stigmatised by society by imposing a code of conduct. No one can stop me from going out. I will show a way to heal those who are broken. I will do so while looking good and being happy."

The #MeToo movement in India sparked when Tanushree Dutta came forward to renew allegations against Nana Patekar over an incident that happened in 2008. Since then, a number of women have come forward with complaints against names like Alok Nath, Rajat Kapoor, Subhash Ghai, Vikas Bahl, Subhash Kapoor, Kailash Kher and Sajid Khan.

