Tapsee Pannu is all-praise for Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi

Only a day to go till the film 'Shakuntala Devi' is made available for everyone to stream on Amazon Prime Video. The biographical drama film stars Vidya Balan as Shakuntala Devi, the mathematician and the world-class who astounded the world with her arithmetic abilities to calculate complex math equations in a matter of seconds.

The audience looks forward to watching the much-anticipated biographical film about 'Shakuntala Devi' who was also known as 'the human-computer' for her astonishing calculation skills. However, through a digital screening, a few got the chance to watch the film recently.

Actress Tapsee Pannu was one of the few to be a part of this special screening and she absolutely loved the film and Vidya Balan's marvelous acting in it! She posted: "Vidya kasam bohot pyaari picture banayi hai @anumenon1805 @NayanikaMahtani @ishita_moitra @vidya_balan @sanyamalhotra07 @Jisshusengupta @TheAmitSadh @vikramix @SnehaRajani @vivekkrishnani @PrimeVideoIN @sonypicsprodns ðð¼#ShakuntalaDeviOnPrime"

The upcoming film 'Shakuntala Devi' is directed by Anu Menon and produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra. The film also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Sanya Malhotra, and Amit Sadh in prominent roles. Make sure to tune in to Amazon Prime Video to watch the film!

