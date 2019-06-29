Tara Sutaria and her twin sister Pia Sutaria get candid about their bond

bollywood

Though Tara Sutaria and Pia Sutaria don't look exactly alike, yet there is a similarity which is hard to miss

Tara Sutaria with Pia Sutaria. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/piasutaria

Tara Sutaria made her Bollywood debut in Student of the Year 2 and has a line up of releases this year. Talking about how proud her fraternal twin Pia Sutaria is, she says, "It didn't sink in till I went for the trailer launch and saw her face plastered all over. We sat together, holding hands, watching the trailer of SOTY2. It was surreal to see Tara on the big screen."

Though the two don't look exactly alike, yet there is a similarity which is hard to miss. "People often point out that our smiles are identical and we also pose the same way," admits Tara. The twins spent their childhood performing and have loved every bit of it. "We performed our first opera when we were six. All our weekends were at the NCPA. We've been performing on stage for so long, we can actually fall asleep there — that's how comfortable we are on it," Pia shares.

Tara will be next seen in Marjaavaan opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Apart from this, she also has RX100 with Suneil Shetty's son, Ahan Shetty.

Talking about already having two big films, Tara Sutaria adds, "I do recognize the fact that it doesn't happen to a lot of people that even before your first movie is out, you are busy with two other films. That way, I feel very lucky. I am very excited and have begun working on the RX100 remake. We can say that I am extremely happy and very busy."

Student of The Year 2 did not meet up the Box Office expectations and Tara Sutaria is unfazed about it. The film made Rs 12.06 crore on its opening day and Rs 14.02 crore on Saturday. The story is about a hardworking college student (Tiger) who overcomes his personal challenges and faces his competitors to win the Student of the Year Cup. Its script and unreal situations have drawn criticism.

Asked if she was disappointed, Tara told the media: "I am not feeling disappointed, but I am feeling really happy that it has been accepted so well. I think what we envisioned for the film, according to that, we feel lucky and thankful that it has opened so well at the box office. The entire team of SOTY 2 is very happy and I would like to make an appeal to the audience to keep giving us the love that you have been giving us."

