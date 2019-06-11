These Tara Sutaria's ethnic wear are perfect fit for your next celebration

bollywood-fashion

Ethnic wear is in fashion, and many Bollywood actresses have proved that time and again. Tara Sutaria, the newbie of B-town recently opted for a Lucknowi dress, and we can't take our eyes off her

Tara Sutaria/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Tara Sutaria was snapped in ethnic wear by the paparazzi at a popular restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai. While Tara opted for a simple beige coloured Lucknowi kurta, paired with white palazzo pants, we are here to give you some perfect options for Indian attire. Get these and nail the next festival with a trendy outfit.

Here's what Tara Sutaria opted for to step out of the house.

Tara Sutaria spotted in Bandra, Mumbai/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Cotton Kurta With Pant:

A yellow coloured kurta with golden embellishment will make you look elegant during the festival. Celebrate the special day with your near and dear ones, and make the heads turn with this trendy dress. Buy at the discounted price of Rs 1349 only. Shop here.

Straight poly silk Pant Set:

Crafted from Poly silk fabric, it is light in weight and will be soft against your skin. Its unique design and beautiful colour will fetch a lot of second glances as you club it with contrast coloured pumps and flashy accessory. Buy this pretty pair at the discounted price of Rs 804 only. Shop here.

Rayon Printed Jacket Kurta With Palazzo:

Impress everyone with your stunning traditional look by wearing this beautiful printed rayon jacket and inner kurta with printed rayon palazzo pant set from the house of Khushal. Buy this at the discounted price of Rs 1499 only. Shop here.

Cotton Palazzo Set:

Shop from a huge range of great kurtas and Kurtis from Vaastra on Amazon. Pair them up with a range of Salwars, Churidars, Pallazos, Skirts or even Jeans to get a different look. Buy your pair at the discounted price of Rs 566 only. Shop here.

On the work front, Tara Sutaria made her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year, along with Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff. The actress will be next seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Marjaavaan.

