Polka dots are back in fashion; buy your retro look at an affordable price
Giorgia Andriani was spotted wearing a polka dot shirt dress at a popular restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai. Get a similar look right away, and slay the retro avatar just like the Italian model
Giorgia Andriani was recently seen nailing the classic '90s polka dot look. The Italian model donned a polka dot shirt dress and accessorised it with a pair of red sliders and a black handbag.
Giorgia Giorgia Andriani/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah
Harpa Women's A-Line Dress:
Slip into this trendy and attractive dress from Harpa and look stylish effortlessly. Made to accentuate any body type, it will give you that extra oomph and make you stand out wherever you are. Keep the accessories minimal for that added elegant look, just your favourite heels and dangling earrings, and of course, don't forget your pretty smile! Brand colour: off-white, brand fabric: crepe. Buy Harpa Women's A-Line Dress at the discounted price of Rs 749 only. Shop here.
Crepe Black dress:
Buy Ruhaan's Women's Crepe Black Polka Knee Length Dress For Women at the discounted price of Rs 529 only. Shop here.
Drop Waist Belt Dress:
American crepe branded fabric round polka dot print sleeveless & knee length (36 inches) fully stitched with 1 piece of belt at the discounted price of Rs 599 only. Shop here.
Full-Length Maxi Polka Dot Dress:
Spruce up your wardrobe with this dress from D'Amor available on Amazon. Wear it with a pair of sneakers for a day out or with a pair of nude heels for the party and you are sure to make heads turn. Buy D'amor full-length maxi pink polka dot dress at the discounted price of Rs 699 only. Shop here.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan steals the show at Cannes!