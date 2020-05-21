Team Guide Recommends

Dealing with disrespect

I swear by TikTok and its endless scrolling to put me to sleep, and particularly, Torontonian Boman Martinez-Reid's videos. The 20-year-old, inspired by shows like Real Housewives, has been putting up his own reality TV skits where he deals with what he calls "daily disrespect". Watch his mom diss his sweatpants, his best friend cough on him and the time he was left to "read" for seven minutes and thus forced to "disintegrate" on a molecular level.

Log on to Bomanizer on TikTok

The man of the series

People are raving about Paatal Lok as if the web series will do for Indian shows what 16-year-old Sachin Tendulkar did to cricket when he debuted for the country.

The story of the nine-episode show revolves around a suburban Delhi cop who's out to prove to the world that he isn't the numbskull everyone thinks he is. But is the execution as flawless as the Master Blaster's on-drives were? Don't put your money on it. Is it worth a watch?

Yes, you can bet on that.

Log on to Paatal Lok on primevideo.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news