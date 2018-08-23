Team Mitron visits college in Mumbai to interact with fans

bollywood

The star cast of Mitron has kickstarted promotions of the upcoming film 'Mitron' as Jackky Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra visited a college in Mumbai ahead of the film's release.

Gearing up for the film's release, Jackky Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra visited R. D. National College in Mumbai to promote the film. As Mitron revolves around friendship just like the name suggests, the team found it apt to kickstart promotions in a college which symbolizes the most special bond of friendship.

Jackky Bhagnani shared insights from the college visit as the actors interacted with the young students and had a fun time grooving to the latest party anthem 'This Party Is Over Now.'

The hilarious trailer earlier tickled the funny bones of the audience piquing the interests of the audience.

Set in the backdrop of the Gujarati milieu, Mitron traces Jai (Jackky Bhagnani) and Avni's (Kritika Kamra) personal journey, as they both find themselves and discover the true meaning of friendship in the bargain.

It stars Jackky Bhagnani, Kritika Kamra, Pratik Gandhi, Neeraj Sood and Shivam Parekh in lead roles. It is directed by Nitin Kakkar after the critically acclaimed 'Filmistan', and produced by Vikram Malhotra. It will release on September 14. Mitron promises to be a hilarious roller coaster ride.

Mitron is produced by Abundantia Entertainment.

