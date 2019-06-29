Technical glitches continue to mar engineering admissions in Maharashtra

national

Enineering admissions in Maharashtra this year continued to trouble students. After the major failure of the centralised admissions process by the CET Cell, the engineering admissions were handed back to the Directorate of Technical Education. But thousands of parents continue to struggle as technical glitches mar the process here too.

This year, the CET Cell developed a centralised admissions system for all professional courses in Maharashtra, including engineering. The process of Setu Assisted Administration Registration (SAAR), however, failed in the first week itself. It was soon decentralised to be conducted by individual authorities which traditionally handled it. The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) was handed over engineering admissions.

A parent, Milind Mahajan, said, "At one centre in Matunga, the staff was not clear on what should be considered valid for nationality proof, whether it should be Aadhaar card or birth certificate. It took some time for staff to clarify and then finally the application was confirmed." The director of DTE, Abhay Wagh, was unavailable for comment.

