Mumbai: Admission to reputed colleges gets tough as cut-offs leave students high and dry

While self-financed professional courses continue to show great demand with high cut-offs; traditional courses such as BCom, BA, and B, Sc. to have seen hardly any dip in the third merit list cut-offs

On June 24, 2019, the third merit list for the degree college admissions were out and most of the reputed colleges from the city did not see any major dip in the cut-off scores from that of the earlier list. More so, many colleges across the city have not even gone below 85 per cent, thus showing that there is tough competition in the race to get admissions for degree college.

While self-financed professional courses continue to show great demand with high cut-offs; traditional courses such as Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com), Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) to have seen hardly any dip in the third merit list cut-offs.

Admission to first-year degree courses in Mumbai seems to be a tough task for students, who are seeking admission in popular city colleges. At KC College in Churchgate, when the second merit list ended at 91 percent for B.Com and BA, it dropped only to 88 and 87 in the third merit list.

Cut-offs of the third merit of some of the popular colleges:

College BA B Com B Sc BMM BMM BMM BMS BMS BMS Arts Com Sci Arts Com Sci K C College 91 (2nd) 91 (2nd) 65 (2nd) 92 (2nd) 93 (2nd) 90.17 (2nd) 88.62 (2nd) 97.40 (2nd) 89 (2nd) 87 88 58 90 90 87 84.15 92 84 H R College 93.60 (2nd) 90.46 (2nd) 92.61 (2nd) 89.60 (2nd) 88.20 (2nd) 88.2 89.2 92.20 (3rd) 88.61 92.4 84.16 85.2 (2nd) (2nd) 94.4 88.6 Mithibai College 85 (2nd) 60 (2nd) 86.50 (2nd) 95.50 (2nd) 89.80 (2nd) 83.85 85.2 95 88.17 N M College NA 90 (2nd) NA NA 89.8 Podar College 91.54 (2nd) 83.17 (2nd) 93.80 (2nd) 84.62 (2nd) 90.31 93.08

While at the Vile Parle-based N M College for Commerce, the cut-off dropped only to 89.90 from 90 in the earlier merit list. "There is tough competition to get a seat in popular city colleges. Students who have scored less than 80 percent hardly have a chance of getting admission to these colleges," said Rupesh Shah a parent from Kandivli.

Another parent, Rucha Shetye, from Thane, said, "There is hardly any dip from last year's cut off, showing that the competition to get a seat in popular city colleges is only increasing every year."

