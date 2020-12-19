Teejay Sidhu flaunts her baby bump in the cutest way possible; Karanvir shares picture

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu, who already are parents of two children, are all set to welcome their third child as well. The couple is known for sharing their adorable pictures on their respective social media accounts, but the latest one takes the cake for being the cutest and the most adorable.

It's hard to think which actress flaunted her baby bump this innovatively. In a post shared by Bohra, we could see eyes and a mouth drawn on her bump and a glass with a straw placed on it, cutely indicating that the baby is also enjoying. Have a look at the post right here:

They have twin daughters already - Vienna and Raya Bella - who were born in October 2016. Karanvir and Teejay got married in 2006 and were blessed with twins in 2016. The couple has received a lot of love and good wishes from their fans and fraternity friends for the Pregnancy news.

Sharing a picture recently where she's five months pregnant, this is what Teejay had to write- "People tell me I'm too skinny, that I should be heavier, especially since I'm expecting. (This is my 5 months pregnancy pic.) But for me, putting on has never been easy. And in the first trimester, I had terrible nausea, couldn't eat anything! (There was no 'pregnancy glow!')"

After seeing the post, this is what Bohra had to say- "You are beautiful,just the way you are." (sic) This was followed by three red hearts. Gauahar Khan wrote- "Ure perfect." (sic) And Chahatt Khanna commented- "Love to you." (sic)

Sidhu keeps sharing some very adorable and affectionate pictures with her daughters on her Instagram account.

