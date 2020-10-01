Teejay Sidhu: People tell me I'm too skinny, should be heavier since I'm expecting

Teejay Sidhu, who's expecting her third child with Karanvir Bohra, and is already a mother to twins Vienna and Bella, has taken to her Instagram account to pen a powerful note. She wrote how people have told her she should be heavier and is too skinny since she's expecting.

Sharing a picture where she's five months pregnant, this is what she had to write- "People tell me I'm too skinny, that I should be heavier, especially since I'm expecting. (This is my 5 months pregnancy pic.) But for me, putting on has never been easy. And in the first trimester, I had terrible nausea, couldn't eat anything! (There was no 'pregnancy glow!')" (sic)

Have a look right here:

After seeing the post, this is what Bohra had to say- "You are beautiful,just the way you are." (sic) This was followed by three red hearts. Gauahar Khan wrote- "Ure perfect." (sic) And Chahatt Khanna commented- "Love to you." (sic)

Sidhu keeps sharing some very adorable and affectionate pictures with her daughters on her Instagram account. One of the recent ones was also a very amusing one, have a look right here:

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Karanvir Bohra talked about the insider and outsider debate and this is what he had to say, "A lot of actors on TV are phenomenal and have great potential, they're always given the cold shoulder by the film industry. Why? Because they've done a lot of TV. That's why, I don't want the web space to also be bullied by big films and stars."

He added, "When films release, they're backed by heavy PRs, they have their pre-release marketing budgets, even on OTT platforms. We've seen tweets by actors Vidyut Jammwal and Kunal Kemmu when they felt sidelined, imagine if such actors are sidelined, then what about people like us? Where do we stand?"

