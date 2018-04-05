Teen actor fails to appear before magistrate to record statement

The teen actor who had alleged that she was molested on board an Air Vistara flight on December 9, 2017, was asked to be present before a Magistrate and record her statement in the last week of March, but she missed the date



Accused Vikas Sachdev



The teen actor who had alleged that she was molested on board an Air Vistara flight on December 9, 2017, was asked to be present before a Magistrate and record her statement in the last week of March, but she missed the date. Police said her spokesperson had told them she would not be able to appear before the court on the given date.

Senior police inspector of Sahar police station, Lata Shirsat, said that the teen actor could not appear before the Magistrate due to health issues. They will file the charge sheet soon.

The actor had narrated her ordeal through a video on her Instagram profile. She broke down several times in the video and said that on her visit to Mumbai by an Air Vistara flight, a man had taken advantage of the dim light and put his feet on her armrest and touched her inappropriately. The man was identified as Vikas Sachdev, a Chandivali resident. He was booked under Sections 354 (sexual harassment) and POCSO, following public and media outrage. After a complaint by the actor he was produced before a court. He was later released on bail.

