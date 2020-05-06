Tejasswi Prakash: I look very young because of my cheeks, but they have troubled me too

For all those who have seen the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, they all might know who Tejasswi Prakash is. She has one of the most interesting Instagram accounts as she keeps sharing some fantastic pictures on her account and she knows how to flirt with the camera and ooze oomph in all her pictures. Check them out if you haven't!

And now, in a recent interview with SpotBoyE, she talked about her photoshoots, her cheeks, and how they have been a boon but also a bane. Yes! Speaking about them, she said, "I look very young because of my cheeks. But they have troubled me a lot too. Because when we shoot for daily soaps the maximum shots are close ones as they focus on expressions more. So whenever they zoom in too much anyway camera adds in about 10 pounds of weight it adds lot."

She added, "Even if I am thin, due to my face it looks very chubby and you won't believe there are times when people came to me and said that eat less because you're looking fat on the screen. And I'm like how can I be thinner than this?"

She was also asked about her process of taking care of her skin and her body, to which she said, "I don't do much for my skin like other celebrities, who follow a skin routine. Somehow when I am at home now and not stepping out at all, there is actually a good change in my skin. It's feeling healthy. I think right diet and drinking lot of water helps."

If you have been following her Instagram account, don't you feel she actually has perfect skin and a perfect body?

