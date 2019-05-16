Telly tattle: Kamna Pathak relives her childhood days on sets of Happu Ki Ultan Paltan

television

Kamna Pathak relived her childhood days of climbing mango trees on the sets of Happu Ki Ultan Paltan

Kamna Pathak

Yeh koi aam baat nahi hai!

Kamna Pathak has been spending more time atop trees than on the set of Happu Ki Ultan Paltan. As the shooting location in Naigaon is surrounded by mango trees, the makers, Sanjay and Binaifer Kohli, decided to include a track in which Pathak's character Rajjo has to pluck the fruit to make pickle. The actor relived her childhood days of climbing trees during summer vacations. The only stumbling block for Pathak was clambering up the tree trunk in heavily embellished sarees, which her character needs to wear.

Resetting the ageing clock

Mohit Malik, who currently plays Sikander Singh Gill in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, will now be seen as a 10-year-old on the show. After playing a musician and an imposter, his character goes back to his childhood. Anything is possible in daily soaps.

Madhu Sneha sizzles in her web series Bekaaboo

Madhu Sneha sizzles as Anaysha (fiancee of the lead character Kiyaan played by actor Rajeev Siddhartha) in AltBalaji's web series Bekaaboo that released on 15th May 2019. Madhu Sneha says, "Bekaaboo is special to me for my character Anaysha. I remember when the audition script came to me and I found out that it's a book adaptation of 'Black suits you' by Novoneel Chakraborty, I instantly picked up the book and finished it in a night and immediately loved Anaysha’s character that I got to play. She is every girl who has been cheated on and I needed to do justice to that which is such a sensitive thing to go through and me myself having gone through I know the magnitude of the emotions. I love how the show is looking and shot and have tried my best to do justice to my character."

